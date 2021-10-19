Three taxi operators, 7 taxi’s impounded amid clampdown on illegal operations

Three taxi operators have been arrested and vehicles impounded on the closed Paarl/Mbekweni taxi route.

The arrests were made during a joint operation by Provincial Traffic Law Enforcement and the South African Police Service to deal with possible incidents of illegal operations in the area. Route B97 was closed earlier this year to quell violence in the province.

Western Cape Transport Minister Daylin Mitchell says seven taxis were impounded. Mitchell says a traffic officer came under attack during the operation: