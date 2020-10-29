Three-year-old mauled to death by pit bull

Share this article

















A deaf and mute three-year-old boy from Hanover Park on the Cape Flats has died in hospital after being mauled by a pit bull.

It’s believed Luqmaan Jardien was playing in the backyard of his home when the incident occurred. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk says they’ve opened an inquest docket for investigation.

He says, “Philippi police are investigating an inquest after a death of a 3-year old boy on Monday the 26 of October at about eight in the evening was attacked by the dog and he was transported to a nearby medical facility where he later died due to injuries sustained.”

Source: SABC news