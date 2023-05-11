Thwala’s testimony in Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria’s High Court

Share this article

The cross-examination of one of Senzo Meyiwa’s friends, a state witness, Mthokozisi Thwala, will continue in Pretoria’s High Court on Thursday. Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana star.

Thwala has been accused of evading questions by one of the defence lawyers in the murder trial of five men.

He is one of Meyiwa’s friends, who were in Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Voslorus, East of Johannesburg, when he was shot dead.

According to Thwala, an intruder with a gun entered the house and demanded cellphones and money; Longwe Twala stood up and pushed the gunman as he ran out of the house; then Meyiwa and Tumelo Madlala rose as Meyiwa started pushing the gunman towards the kitchen.

That is what Thwala claims he witnessed, but despite witnessing the pushing, he says he is unable to explain how it happened.

He says this is so because it was at this time that he turned his back on the pushing as he went to grab his phone which was on the TV stand.

Defense for accused 3, Advocate Charles Mnisi sought to get a detailed account of exactly of what happened on the night of 26 October 2014 when allegedly two intruders invaded Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus and demanded cellphones and money before Meyiwa was murdered.

“If you are unable to describe it, then why do you say there was a pushing?” asked Mnisi.

“I think I did mention it. Senzo stood up and when I saw that they were pushing each other towards the kitchen, that’s when I turned around to fetch my phone,” says Thwala.

Mnisi has accused Thwala of trying to evade answering how the pushing unfolded.

“I will put it to you that you are intentionally trying to evade to describe how the pushing took place,” says Mnisi.

“I hear you and that’s your opinion.”

Thwala’s version of events is in contradiction with what Madlala previously told the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. According to Madlala, in the kitchen, the alleged intruder with the gun was on the floor being assaulted by Zandi Khumalo and her mother, Gladness, using Madlala’s crutches.

Source: SABC News