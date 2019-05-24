Tight security for President’s inauguration

Security will be heavily beefed up during Saturdays’ presidential inauguration at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria. Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that over 2500 officers will be deployed on the day.

Cele has called on both the police and those attending the inauguration to exercise patience.

“Make South Africa smell like roses, make South Africa look good and make South Africa be known as one country that is best disciplined,” says Cele.

Minister Cele has been putting final touches to the security detail ahead of Saturday’s Presidential Inauguration. The officials deployed will be working hand-in-hand with the metro police.

Cele has called on the police to remain cool-headed even when provoked.“We are simply saying to the forces this day comes once in five years and the whole world comes here, heads of states and heads of government, ministers heads of international bodies like your United Nations, the AU, we are really saying they must cool off on that day.”

Police will have their hands full when the more than 30 000 people are bused in from around Gauteng and other provinces. Officials say there will be capacity for 10 000 more people who may decide to come join the celebrations.

Everyone will be issued with a wrist band after a security check to enter the stadium. It will be the first time that a Presidential Inauguration will be held outside the more traditional Union Building, perhaps a signal that it is indeed a new dawn.

Comments

[source: SABC News]

comments