Tim Walz becomes running mate alongside Kamala Harris

By Rachel Mohamed

The Democratic Party’s Vice President Kamala Harris is running for the presidency against the duo of Former President of the Republican Party Donald Trump and United States Senator J.D. Vance. Harris has recently picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announcing him as the second-in-command vice president for the upcoming US elections in November.

The nominees were out in full swing in Philadelphia for its first rally campaigning under the banner ‘fight for our freedom’ with the party hoping that the Minnesota Governor would resonate with key swing states.

The whole world is interested in knowing who Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is and if he has a political background.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show on Wednesday the Honorary Professor of International Relations at Wits University Professor John Stremlau said that Walz is a “Twenty-year school teacher and a coach for the championship football team in his neck of the woods and he balances the prosecutor well where he gave an energizing acceptance speech in Philadelphia calls to attention the need the popular with the outpouring support of Kamala Harris and then attacks Donald Trump.” Stremlau has raised concern and shown interest in Donald Trump’s plans for the 2025 project for the African Continent and what this meant for South Africa moving forward on the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). “It was a reminder to me of what Trump and his agenda and project for 2025 would mean for Africa and South Africa in particular because as the economists recently showed if Trump and Vance were elected South Africa would be frozen out of Agoa and it would impound bonds if they renewed it.”

“I read an article from the contributor of the Heritage Foundation to Project 2025 that says South Africa can survive on its own and does not need American cooperation or assistance in any way and access to the market and as you know Trump is very tight on his transactional tariffs and claims that he would be making America great again and South Africa has a stake in it,” he stated.

Stremlau further highlighted that Kamala Harris has been a loyal vice president to President Joe Biden and that Tim Walz impressed Harris by being a “team player,” and says the age factor plays a huge role in that both nominees are in their 60s compared to Trump. “Harris is more vigorous and will give Trump a run for his money” but he warned that the polls should not be trusted at this stage because American voters or people are preoccupied with many issues such as having a full-time job to raising children and will not be focusing or paying attention to the elections because it’s only beginning now. VOC News

