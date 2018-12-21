Time restrictions at Mowbray cemetery is met with concern

The recent increase in burial prices and time restrictions at Mowbray Muslim cemetery has been met with concern from Muslim undertakers who have said it was done without prior consultation.

Mowbray and Johnson road cemeteries are privately owned and are not under the municipality.

Although the cost of burial at many cemeteries go up by small amounts every one or two years, both Mowbray and Johnson road cemeteries went up by R500 at the beginning of 2018.

Chairperson of the Western Cape Muslim Undertakers Forum Ebrahiem Solomon, said the increase in prices is understandable considering the cost includes the salaries of those who work at the cemetery and that the cost of living has gone up dramatically.

However, Soloman also explained that the increase is quite steep for families who wish to bury their loved ones at Mowbray cemetery , as most come from impoverished areas which cannot afford the high cost.

Soloman went on to describe the time restriction as a “grave concern”.

Soloman said that there was “no real consultation with the community” but that there were notices put up at the cemetery.

Below is a picture of the notice put up outside the cemetery:

He added that when Johnson road increased their prices, its management “made announcements on radios and things like that.”

Area South Mayoral committee member Councillor Zahid Badroodien said the changes have been a concern. He said the City’s Cemetery Department has regular engagement with stakeholders and has been in consultation with the Muslim Judicial Council and undertaker forums.

It had been decided, said Badroodien, that the prices of burial would be the same regardless of what day of the week it is.

The following cemeteries fall under the City, all of which cater to Muslims allotments:

Atlantis cemetery, Delft (in Symphony way), Khayelitsha (in Steve Biko), Kliproad cemetery , Maitland cemetery , Modderdam cemetery, Ocean View cemetery, Muzeinburg cemetery, Wallecedene cemetery.

Municipal prices include R850 for an adult and R425 for a child.

Badroodien said as a new mayco member he has learnt that when it comes to such issues of a sensitive nature, there must be consultation with the relevant stakeholders, whether it be Muslim leadership or community members.

“Its important to involve the community when these kind of changes are being made, which essentially affects them, and their families.”

The Chairman of the Muslim Judicial Council cemetery management committee, Sheki Riyad Fataar explained that there are many factors involved in closing the cemetery earlier.

The rise in crime in Cape Town has also affected cemeteries in that the staff gets attacked and are robbed of their tools.

Fataar highlighted that in the past people used to give sadaqah (voluntary charity) but this has been withheld in recent times, forcing staff to turn to their employers.

Fataar said the City had requested that funerals take place earlier rather than later to avoid these types of incidents. This has been discussed with cemetery bodies, death registrars, the burial society and organisations that deal with burials.

Families who wish to bury are also required to pay the full amounts and concessions are seldom made. Badroodien noted that most burial services do not pay full sum.

According to Badroodien, the Mowbray Moslem Cemetery Board has indicated that there no compromises will be made and the gates will be closed at 16h15 gates and locked at 17h00 every day.

Soloman said the Muslim Undertakers Forum is open to having discussions with all relevant stakeholders.

Badroodien noted that negotiations are underway with Mowbray cemetery management to try and find a compromise.

The Moslem Cemetery board declined the opportunity to provide official comment.

VOC / Tauhierah Salie

