8 April 2019 / 2 Sha’ban 1440

[Image Source: SABC News]

Timol murder accused to know his fate

Former Apartheid police officer Joao Jan Rodrigues will know on Monday whether his application for a permanent stay of prosecution is successful.

Rodrigues is accused of the murder of anti-Apartheid activist Ahmed Timol in 1971.  The High Court in Johannesburg is expected to deliver its judgment on the matter.

80-year-old Rodrigues has argued that prosecution will violate his right to dignity as he would be tried at his old age for a crime allegedly committed 48 years ago.

The state contends Rodrigues should clear his name in a criminal trial.

Rodrigues faces a murder charge after an inquest found Timol was thrown to his death from the 10th floor of Johannesburg Central Police Station.

(Source: SABC News)

