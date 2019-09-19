Voice of the Cape

Tiso Blackstar Group investigates Munusamy

The Tiso Blackstar Group says it has started investigations into allegations against associate editor, Ranjeni Munusamy, who has been placed on special leave immediately after she was informed of allegations against her at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

Hawks officer Kobus Roelefse has alleged at the Commission in Parktown, Johannesburg, that evidence indicates that Munusamy’s car repayments, totalling over R140 000, was settled in 2008 from the crime intelligence slush fund.

Tiso Blackstar says in a statement that Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko started a probe last Wednesday.

The Group says Munusamy is innocent until proven guilty but has placed her on special leave because of the seriousness of the allegations.

Munusamy has told News24 that she denies the allegations and is consulting with her lawyers to draft a response to the Commission. People have taken to social media to share their views on the story:

(Source: SABC News)

 


