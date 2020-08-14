To date, no one has taken responsibility for Marikana massacre: AMCU

Share this article

















South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) President, Joseph Mathunjwa says to date no one has taken responsibility for the massacre of the mineworkers.

He added that the mining company Lonmin has failed to improve the lives of the mining community as they had promised.

“How many houses have been built there at Nkanyeni? No improvement, we made money for Lonmin which is now Sibanye but there is no improvement to the community, there is no running water, no street lights, there is nothing they just take the money and leave the country.”

AMCU will be hosting a series of events starting on Friday to commemorate the 8th anniversary of the Marikana massacre.

The commemoration will start with the Marikana lecture which will be attended by mine unions and stakeholders.

AMCU says in 2020, they will host two main events with small physical gatherings coupled with virtual participation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On August 16, 2012, a massacre took place in Marikana that resulted in the death of more than 40 mine workers. The South African police service and Lonmin Security forces opened fire on striking platinum mineworkers.”

“The event gained international coverage and interest. This weekend, Marikana will commemorate the eighth anniversary of that event. AMCU has planned a series of events this Sunday.”

“Unions still want those accountable for the killings to be held responsible. The first event will be the customary Memorial Lecture which will take place today (Friday).”

Source: SABC News