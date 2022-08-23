Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Today marks a year since whistleblower Babita Deokaran was shot and killed

Local, NewsNo Comments
August 23 marks a year since the murder of whistleblower, Babita Deokaran.

Deokaran, a senior Gauteng Department of Health Financial official and a witness in several corruption investigations, was gunned down in the driveway of her home south of Johannesburg in what is believed to have been a hit.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation supported by the Defend our Democracy campaign, Active Citizens Movement, Action for Accountability, and the Organization Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) will on Tuesday evening host a memorial rally in her honour.

A year since her murder, questions remain on the identity of the mastermind behind her death.

The six men charged with her murder are back in court on Wednesday.

During their arrest, the suspects allegedly made various confessions, including that former Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize was the orchestrator of the hit.

However, they now claim to have confessed under duress.

The Presidency has, meanwhile, slammed the Gauteng government for instituting an investigation into Deokaran’s death a year later.

Source: SABC News


