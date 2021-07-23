Tokyo 2020 – Team SA brings spirit of Ubuntu

Share this article

















In the spirit of Ubuntu, our South African star athletes are set to shine and honour tradition at the Olympics on Friday night. SASCOC was proud to announce that Chad Le Clos is set to carry the South African flag at the opening ceremony, women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande has also been named one of the flagbearers. In an incredible break of tradition the International Olympic Committee

confirmed that each National team could nominate one female and one male. This will be the first time Leclos and Mbande carry the South African flag.

South Africa faced a tough and challenging beginning in football as they lose to Japan 1-0. According to Team South Africa’s reports the team did enter the competition undercooked. The overall patterns of the game was established in the first half, but the team could just not handle the pressure within the last 4 minutes. South Africa then proved to perform much better second half.

Team South tweeted on Thursday evening: “It was difficult mentally after all we have gone through. We challenged them physically and the strategy was to get something of the game. We knew that one moment either way could swing the result. I am proud of the team” – SA under-23 coach David Notoane.

In judo, Team SA’s Michaela Witbooi drew against 2016 Olympic Champion and World bronze medalist Paula Perato.

Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s top No 1 ranked professional surfer will be entering the Olympics as the next part of her lifelong dream and story.

Adaptability remained key for Blitzboks, last week, Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell said the one of their squad’s campaign mottos – adaptability – has kicked in much earlier than anticipated and that the team are in good spirits after being put into isolation upon arrival in Tokyo.

When they arrived in Japan, the Blitzboks were informed of a positive COVID case on the same flight and, according to Olympic Games protocols, were put into quarantine immediately for being a potential close contact.

Powell applauded the efforts of Team South Africa officials and the local South African embassy, who all rushed to assist: “It was heartening to see everyone came to help when we needed help, it just again proved to me what we can achieve when all of us work together.”

The opening ceremony will be live on July 23rd 2021 at 8pm JST, midday CAT.

