Top Islamic bloc condemns Quran burning in Sweden

International, News
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on Tuesday, strongly condemned the burning of copies of the Muslim Holy Book, the Quran, in Sweden, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, OIC Secretary-General, Hissein Brahim Taha denounced “the provocative actions of burning copies of the Holy Quran during anti-Muslim demonstrations, which have been taking place in Linkoping, Norrkoping, and other cities in Sweden.”

The pan-Muslim group said the burning has raised Muslim concerns of “the alarming trend of Islamophobia perpetuated by extreme right supporters.”

The OIC Chief, however, said the burning of Quran “does not reflect the views of the majority of Swedish and European citizens.”

Last week, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) group, burned a copy of the Muslim Holy Book in Sweden’s southern Linkoping city. He also threatened to burn copies of the Quran during further rallies.

Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and a host of Arab and Muslim countries and organisations have condemned the Quran burning, terming the act as provocation and incitement against Muslims.

Source: Middle East Monitor


