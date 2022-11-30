Top safety tips for your festive season road trip

Share this article

The excitement is building rapidly, many of you have booked your accommodation, liaised with friends and family, and the departure date is right around the corner. It is so easy for you to get locked into the excitement of planning a road trip or holiday with friends and family and only plan the fun stuff. Working in the emergency response sector for over 20 years, CrisisOnCall recommends that everyone thinks about their road safety plan before hitting the road for the festive season. What happens if your car breaks down or if you have to drive through a risky area? These are just two situations that are likely to occur, but luckily CrisisOnCall shed some light on how to remain safe and festive during December.

“Every year we have thousands of people travelling to coastal destinations. Many of us don’t like to think about the dangers of being on the road and the majority of people would describe themselves as ‘good’ drivers. Accidents can happen to all drivers, no matter how alert and cautious you are on the road,” says Ruan Vermaak, communications manager at CrisisOnCall. “Although we don’t like to focus on the negative, unforeseen circumstances can happen on holiday and we recommend drivers to be prepared for a potential event on the road. Having all your personal and medical information on your wrist can save your life.”

Whether you are travelling to the coast, or staying at home, road safety is crucial during the busy December season and CrisisOnCall provides some top safety tips while you are on the road:

1. Rigorous car inspections. This is your first step to carry out before you even leave the house. Has your car recently been mechanically checked? Are all lights working? Are your tyres still road worthy? Are your seatbelts in-tact? When last has your car gone for a service? Before hitting the road, make sure that you check your service record and also stop at the nearest petrol station to make sure your tyres are fit for a long journey.

2. Rules inside the car. Naturally there will be a lot of excitement in the air, especially with the children, who can struggle to contain their excess energy. It is important to set basic rules that will keep the driver focused and undistracted. It is equally important to make sure that everyone is buckled up and wearing a safety belt, regardless of whether you are sitting in the backseat. It is also highly recommended that children up to the age of four remain fastened in a safe and secure car seat for their own protection. To make sure that the rules in the car are enforced, one should have a tired driver behind the wheel.

3. Trip monitoring. It is recommended to plan your trip and the road you will be taking before you start the ignition, however, in some cases, you can find yourself driving through an area known for a higher crime rate, or on roads that are slightly more treacherous. In instances like these, it helps to have a third party monitor your trip while you navigate your way through this area. One way to do this is to share a live location via WhatsApp with a friend to monitor your progress. Another way is to invest in a professional trip monitoring service, like CrisisOnCall’s Trip Monitor, that will guide you through areas that are unsafe.

4. Have a breakdown plan. Not something that we like to think about, but it is always a potential possibility. The very first step in your breakdown plan is to make sure that you have a spare wheel that is in working order and inflated and that all the correct tools to change a tyre is in your boot. Two important considerations for a breakdown are getting your car to a repair facility and finding nearby accommodation to stay at while you wait for your car to be repaired. Unfortunately, you will never know where you may break down, therefore it is not possible to plan for this in advance. The best possible plan is to have an on-call service provider that offers full breakdown assistance. CrisisOnCall’s Breakdown and Roadside assistance service will organise a tow and nearby accommodation in instances like this.

5. Take breaks and don’t drive when tired. We understand that everyone is eager to arrive at their holidays destinations to put their feet up and relax. Take the drive slowly, split it up, share the responsibility, and avoid driving when tired, or at night. Make sure to stop and stretch your legs as often as possible and perhaps take your mom up on her offer to pack snacks for the road.

6. Follow the rules of the road. This one goes without saying. Speed limits are there for a very good reason. If you are in the passenger seat, keep the driver accountable for watching the road and the speed limit.

7. No cellphones: It is crucial for the driver to keep their eyes on the road at all times. Make sure that the drivers’ cell phone is connected to a hands-free Bluetooth radio in case they have to answer their phone. Alternatively, the passangers should take over the phone calls and WhatsApp’s while the driver focusses on getting everyone to their destination.

8. Have fun: Lastly, your holiday starts when you get in the car. Make sure you have a fun playlist, some snacks and good conversation for the long road ahead.

It is not only the long-distance trips that we need to plan for, it is also the quick trips into town and around the city that we also need to keep our safety in mind. “In December, all our roads will see a huge concentration in traffic and it is important to maintain your vigilance at all times,” says Vermaak.

According to the Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, during the 2021 festive season there was a 142% increase in accidents compared to the previous year. On most of our national highways, traffic congestion is expected to increase by more than 2000 cars per hour, predicting this to be one of the busiest festive seasons in the past three years.

“If you find yourself in an accident, having access to CrisisOnCall’s services can bypass all the laborious medical authorisations to get you into care. We have a network of service providers across the country that are available for roadside support.”

To increase your preparation in the event of an emergency, contact CrisisOnCall on 0861 57 47 47. CrisisOnCall will be your voice in times of need, especially when a roadside emergency.

