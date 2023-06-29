Tornado-hit Inanda residents fear government won’t step up to the plate residents fear government won’t step up to the plate

Share this article

Some residents of Inanda, Durban say they’re worried that government will not help them to get back on their feet following a tornado on Tuesday that left many homes damaged in the area.

While some were picking up the pieces, others have had to seek shelter at a community hall or with relatives.

Government officials including Parliament’s ad hoc committee on flood disaster relief visited the area on Wednesday.

Despite government officials visiting the area – locals appeared unhappy.

Some say they don’t believe much will be done for them.

Ntombikhona Chirwa, one of the people affected said officials only took pictures and left.

“None of them spoke to me,” she said.

Another victim, Welile Mchunu said government had failed them during previous disasters.

“Why do we as voters not get any help? We do things for ourselves; hey we vote for this government. Why can’t it help us because we vote.”

Government officials have however, promised to attend to assist everyone who needs shelter.