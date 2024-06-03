Torrential rain displaces over a thousand in Nelson Mandela Bay

Share this article

Torrential rain in Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape, has displaced more than a 1 000 people across seven wards.

At least seven people died in the floods over the weekend. Displaced residents have taken refuge in community halls across the metro.

Metro spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya says disaster management teams remain on high alert. “The SANDF has deployed a helicopter to help assess and access inaccessible areas. Gift of the Givers and Rescue South Africa have also come on board to support search and rescue operations. The Kariega Driving License Test Centre (DLTC) will be closed on Monday, 3 June, and Tuesday, 4 June 2024 due to flooding and infrastructure damage.”

Meanwhile, the Mangaung Metro in Bloemfontein has urged residents to be cautious on the roads and in their homes as inclement weather affects the interior of the country.

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms in Mangaung today, with similar weather expected in the western parts of the Free State.

The Weather Service warns that the conditions may lead to localized flooding.

Source: SABC News