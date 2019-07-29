Tourist stabbed and killed during hike in Hout Bay

Share this article

















One suspect was arrested and another two are on the run after a Ukrainian tourist was stabbed to death while hiking in Hout Bay on Saturday.

The 44-year-old victim was apparently attacked in the Table Mountain park by the three men and robbed of his backpack. He died at the scene near East Fort, according to police.

A 25-year-old man was caught in possession of the stolen items, but two others are still being sought. Two members from Community Crime Prevention apprehended the suspect.

According to Table Mountain Safety Action Group, the attack took place a mere 10m up the trail, close to the car park.

Hiking in Hout Bay has been relatively safe in recent months. In March 2018 a group of hikers were held up at gunpoint, near Duiker Island.

Western Cape Police Spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Andre Trout, said the suspect will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday facing charges of murder and robbery.

Hikers have been advised to walk in groups and not be isolated.

