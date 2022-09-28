Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Touws River resident celebrates 116th birthday

Western Cape Minister of Social Development, Sharna Fernandez joined the community of Touws River in celebrating Margaret Maritz on her 116th birthday yesterday.

“I am pleased that Ouma is in good health, and has a great sense of humour. She shared many quips and jokes with me during our visit. She has emphasised that a healthy lifestyle is the key to longevity,” says Minister Fernandez.

Ms Maritz, fondly known as Ouma Honderd, had always lived in the Breede Valley, and is now a resident at DSD-funded AGS Old Age Home in Touws River. Last year, she survived Covid-19 and although she struggles a bit with her memory, she remains positive and friendly.

She was pleased that DSD staff, school children, a community band, and non-profit organisation staff all joined the carers at her home to celebrate with her yesterday. Minister Fernandez thanked the staff at the old age home for ensuring Ms Maritz’s continued wellbeing.

“I wish Ouma Maritz good health, and all of the best. She is a shining light in this community, and a reminder to us all to always value older persons in our families and communities,” says Minister Fernandez.

Photo : Alta Cupido (DSD social auxiliary worker), Chandre Pienaar (DSD social worker), DSD Western Cape Minister Sharna Fernandez, Michael Fortuin (old age home manager), Shireen Ely (community worker), and Ms Margaret Maritz.

