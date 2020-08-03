Tracking Africa’s coronavirus cases

Share this article

















The outbreak of the new coronavirus has reached every nation in Africa, a continent of 1.2 billion people.

As of August 3, the confirmed coronavirus death toll on the continent stood at 19,983, with deaths including the former president of the Republic of the Congo, Jacques Joachim Yhombi-Opango, and Somalia’s former Prime Minister Nur Hassan Hussein.

There are 945,882 confirmed infections and 603,687 recoveries, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Experts warn fragile healthcare systems in many African countries could be overwhelmed in the face of a severe outbreak of COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Below is an interactive map tracking all the coronavirus cases in Africa.