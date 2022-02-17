Trafalgar High School bags another win at Table Bay Zone Athletics

Share this article

Trafalgar High School, one of the oldest schools in District Six, bagged another win at the Table Bay Zone Athletics on Wednesday. The athletics consisted of 99 athletes from across the Cape.

Principal Salwah Southgate says “I am so proud of them. It was good to see them participate. It’s not so much the winning, but affording the learners and opportunity to enjoy the sports, and to create wonderful memories of High School.”

Trafalgar walked out victorious, although practice sessions were at the bare minimum and with almost no resources.

