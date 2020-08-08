Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Traffic officer killed, body dragged 200m by taxi at roadblock

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

A taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly killing a traffic officer in a hit-and-run incident in Cape Town.

He had stopped the taxi at a vehicle checkpoint on Spine Road on Friday night, said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

The safety and security mayoral committee member for the City of Cape Town, JP Smith, said he was shocked and saddened.

“While checking the licence disc on a taxi waiting in the queue at approximately 21:45, the driver accelerated, ran him over and dragged him along the road for nearly 200m before the body was dislodged,” he added.

According to Smith, officers fired several shots at the vehicle before the driver could be apprehended close to Oscar Mpetha Drive.

The police gave chase and arrested a 38-year-old man.

Source: News24


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Copyright © 2020 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.