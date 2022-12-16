Traffic picking up on major routes throughout South Africa ahead of festive season

Share this article

As the festive season gathers momentum, traffic volumes on the N1 north towards Pretoria and Polokwane had started picking up. Thousands of travellers are expected to use the province’s roads as they go to their various destinations.

On major routes in Mpumalanga province, traffic is picking up. Law enforcement officers have been stationed at strategic points to manage traffic flow.

Roadblocks will be manned on the main routes, including the N4 toll road leading to neighbouring Mozambique.

About 30 000 migrant workers are expected to pass through Lebombo Border Post during the holidays.

“I’m traveling from Pretoria to Inhambane. So the last time we traveled through the border was before covid and it is nice to see people traveling again,” a Migrant worker explains.

“No, the roads are fine. It wasn’t too busy, it’s just trucks overtaking each other and then you have to wait for the other to pass otherwise it’s fine,” another Migrant worker says.

“The borders are nice and open. We’re driving in groups just that the South African side is five minutes slower than Mozambique. On the N4 the police pulled us over to check if all vehicles are roadworthy and perfect,” explains one traveller.

Motorists in the province are warned that reckless driving will not be tolerated. Unroadworthy vehicles will be discontinued and drivers will be fined or arrested.

“So far we seem to be doing well as the province. Although the mid-festive season statistics will be released by the ministry of transport very soon we have more or less 50 fatalities so far and it seems to be much less compared to last year. We are requesting motorists to use the road as cautiously as possible,” urges Community Safety Spokesperson Mmusi Moeti.

Speeding, slippery road surface, overtaking in barrier lines, fatigue and poor visibility are blamed for many road fatalities in the country.

Traffic volumes on the N1 north towards Limpopo have started to pick up. Thousands of travellers are expected to use the provincial roads as they go to their various destinations.

As traffic volumes are beginning to pick up, Limpopo Traffic officials are warning road users to obey the rules of the road. Authorities say that there will be zero tolerance for those breaking the rules of the road.

Road users are reminded to not text and drive and not to drink and drive. Commuters are also reminded to stop and rest when they feel fatigued. And it would seem that many are following the advice to take a break in between their journeys. This petrol station was full with many commuters taking time to rest before continuing with their journeys.

While these road users say they’ve had a peaceful journey so far, traffic authorities continue to preach a message of caution. With the expected increased traffic movement, traffic officials will be out in full force on the province’s roads.

Limpopo

Traffic on the N1 northbound towards Limpopo has also begun to increase. Thousands of people are expected to use provincial roads on their way to various destinations. SABC News Mahlako Komane is reporting from Kranskop Toll Plaza.

KwaZulu-Natal

On the N2 north, at the Umvoti Toll Plaza, the provincial Transport Department and KZN Liquor Authority have conducted a roadblock.

The Director General at the National Department of Transport Advocate James Mlawu says they are also monitoring public transport.

“We are here to caution public transport drivers on the importance of driving within the speed limit and driving vehicles that are roadworthy. But also as you can see we have an activation we are trying to make sure that we all think about what we use when we are on the road a lot of us on these trips already have drunk something and it is important that we encourage people to drink water and nothing else, especially drivers we have also seen here on this operation a number of vehicles are actually not road worthy and caring members of the public.”

Source: SABC News