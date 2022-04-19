Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Traffic volumes increase as Easter holidays end

Traffic volumes are increasing across the country as the Easter weekend comes to an end.

On the N3, the Mooi and the Tugela toll plazas have each recorded close to 1 000 vehicles per hour.

Between 1500 to 1900 vehicles per hour are passing through the Kranskop toll plaza on the N1 in Limpopo.

“We have challenges at the Kranskop toll plaza where we are counting plus/minus 1900 vehicles per hour. We understand some motorists are losing patience because they don’t wanna be there for long. We want each and every driver who is driving back to Gauteng to arrive alive,” says Mike Maringa, Limpopo community safety spokesperson.

Source: SABC News


