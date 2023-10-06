Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Tragic scenes played out as a drone assault was launched on a graduation ceremony for government soldiers in western Syria on Thursday.

According to a war observer, the incident resulted in scores of fatalities.

Recent reports indicate that the strike targeted the Homs military college, resulting in the deaths of both civilians and military personnel.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), based in the UK, said at least 123 people were killed, including police and parents of graduates, and at least 150 people were injured. However, no group has come forward to take responsibility for the attack thus far.

“This action is the result, not the reason – before this action even took place, we have witnessed a lot of massacres in Syria every day,” said human rights activist, scholar, writer, and head of Özgür-De, Özgür-Der is Turkiye-based association in Syria Rıdvan Kaya while speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show earlier today.

Furthermore, the Syrian health ministry reported that 89 people were killed and 277 more were injured.

Meanwhile, ambulances were observed racing to the scene of the incident to transport the wounded officers to the military hospital.

According to a statement from the Syrian military, the strike was carried out “immediately after the ceremony ended,”

It referred to the strike as “unprecedented” and threatened to “respond with full force.”

Photo: Pixabay