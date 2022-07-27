Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Train lines closed in 2020 re-open in Cape Town: Prasa

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), says services on certain sections of the central line in Cape Town will be reopened on Tuesday.

The line was closed in 2020 when Lockdown Level five was first implemented. The recovery of the line was further delayed by vandalism and illegal occupations.

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda says the City Cape Town to Langa via Pinelands and Langa to Bellville lines are ready to operate.

Makanda says, “This service recovery forms part of phase one of the central line recovery programme. The resumption of the service on the lines is a major milestone for Prasa given the difficulties experienced with the relocation of households on the rail reserve.”

“To resume this service, Prasa had to rebuild the infrastructure from the ground-up. Vandalised or stolen electrical cables, perway or tracks, and railway clips, including the foundation that supports the rail network have been replaced,” Makanda says.

Source: SABC News


