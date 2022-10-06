Transnet declares UNTU strike illegal

Share this article

Transnet has declared the strike by workers affiliated to the United National Transport Union (UNTU) as illegal.

The union announced that its members downed tools from midnight over wages. The workers are demanding between 12% and 13% increase.

Transnet revised its offer from 3% to 4% that was rejected.

Transnet has argued that the strike is illegal due lack of evidence of the balloting process and the absence of the picketing rules.

However, the union says the strike action is going ahead.

UNTU Secretary-General Cobus van Vuuren says, “They believe that the strike is unprotected because we don’t have picketing rules. The LRA (Labour Relations Act) indicates that the lack of picketing rules doesn’t inhibit your ability to strike, it only inhibits your ability to embark on picketing action which is two different things. ”

“What is very important is that even though they allege that lack of picketing rules is part of what make this strike in their opinion unprotected, they are the ones refusing to have these picketing rules established,” Van Vuuren adds.

Rival union at Transnet, the South Africa Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has announced plans to join the strike next week Friday.

This will result in more than 18 500 workers joining the strike.

Source: SABC News