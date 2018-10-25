Transport plan launched in the Western Cape

The transport initiative programme has been launched to improve the partnership between the department of transport, the Western Cape government and the mini bus transport industry.

Transport Minister, Blade Nzimande and Transport MEC Donald Grant launched the “Smart Shayela” (smart driving) initiative programme which seeks to create awareness of the import role of transport infrastructure in the South African economy and had to deal with interventions for safe roads.

Nzimande said the interventions included the railway level crossings.

He further stated that this would be in collaboration with the Railway Safety Agency of South Africa (PRASA) and Transnet.

Some of the interventions include strategic law enforcement.

Share this article











Comments

comments