Travel ban on high risk countries comes into effect on Wednesday

Government will on Wednesday gazette travel restrictions on all travellers from countries considered to be at high risk for the deadly coronavirus.

The travel ban on citizens from eight countries including the United Kingdom and the United States was announced earlier this week by Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula at a media conference also attended by Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan and Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi.

All foreign nationals from high-risk countries or who have visited these countries in the past 20 days will be denied a visa.

Travellers from medium-risk countries as identified by the Department of Health will be obliged to undergo high intensity screening while travellers who have entered the country from high-risk countries since 15 February are required to present themselves for testing.

source: SABCNews

