From the news desk

Treacherous cliff in Voëlklip, Heralds Bay claims yet another life

Police investigations are underway following yet another fatal accident at Voëlklip, Heralds Bay near George.

Spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says a member of the George community policing forum discovered a vehicle and body of a woman inside and alerted authorities yesterday. Pojie says a body of a 57-year old woman was recovered from the wreckage of her car after it went over a cliff at Voëlklip near Heralds Bay. The woman has been identified as Jo-Anne Lourens who went missing late last week.

Numerous other deaths have occurred at the infamous Voëlklip Cliff:

The deaths of two elderly  women at the cliff in February 2021 was one of many similar incidents that have taken place at the popular fishing spot in the Western Cape over years.

Meanwhile, in January of last year, a 34-year-old woman was travelling with her daughter, 2, and son, 8, when her vehicle also plunged off the cliff. The son managed to escape before the crash. Sadly, the toddler’s body was found by a fisherman a month later.

Furthermore, in October 2019, Heidi Scheepers and her two children, Hugo and Cozette – aged 6 and 2 respectively – died after their vehicle fell down the same cliff.

