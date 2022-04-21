Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Trial of accused mass murderer Madoda Zwayi postponed in Cape Town

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The case against a murder suspect arrested in connection with mass killing in Cape Town’s New Monwabisi Park has been adjourned until April 26, 2022, in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court for bail information.

Madoda Zwayi faces five counts of murder following the shooting of four men and a woman last month.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says the state intends to oppose bail.

The 34 years old appeared at the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court 1 on Wednesday morning and, is charged with five counts of murder following the shooting of five people in Endlovini, Khayelitsha.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.