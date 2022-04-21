Trial of accused mass murderer Madoda Zwayi postponed in Cape Town

Share this article

The case against a murder suspect arrested in connection with mass killing in Cape Town’s New Monwabisi Park has been adjourned until April 26, 2022, in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court for bail information.

Madoda Zwayi faces five counts of murder following the shooting of four men and a woman last month.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says the state intends to oppose bail.

The 34 years old appeared at the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court 1 on Wednesday morning and, is charged with five counts of murder following the shooting of five people in Endlovini, Khayelitsha.

Source: SABC News