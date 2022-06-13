Trial of five men accused of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder to resume on Monday

Share this article

The trial of five men accused of the murder of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa is expected resume in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday morning.

The trial was postponed last Wednesday, as Advocate Zandile Mshololo for accused number 5 demanded an explanation from the NPA about why it decided to charge her client and four others, and seemingly ignored the other docket which implicates singer Kelly Khumalo and others.

The five men are on trial for murdering the soccer star.

Meyiwa was shot and killed during an alleged robbery at the mother’s home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, in 2014.

On Wednesday, the defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial said it is going to seek clarity from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Gauteng on the status quo of the second docket opened in 2019.

The docket recommends that Longwe Twala, Kelly Khumalo, Gladness, Khumalo, Zandile Khumalo, Mthokozisi Twala and Maggie Phiri be charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The accused, who were with Meyiwa when he was shot at Vosloorus in 2014, are among the states’ witnesses in the matter.

The second docket was only disclosed on Wednesday morning in court, which prompted Advocate Zandile Mshololo to request a postponement until Monday for perusal of the second docket.

Mshololo said it’s unfair that the accused were made to plead while the defence was not in possession of such crucial information.

“I cannot proceed without receiving a confirmation by way of a letter. I do not need witnesses here in this court. I need a letter from the DPP confirming the status quo of the document that is before this court then I’ll be able to move forward. And also, in respect of the line of questioning that I need to do to this witness, I cannot be told by the state, I cannot be told by anyone with due respect whether I should cross-examine or not cross-examine.”

Source: SABC News