Tribues pour in for the late former MP, ActionSA member Vytjie Mentor

Tributes poured in following news that former member of Parliament and ActionSA member, Vytjie Mentor, passed away at the age of 58 on Tuesday morning.

She stepped down as ActionSA’s Western Cape chairperson earlier this year due to ill health.

Mentor was the first person to sound the alarm on state capture when she publicly claimed that the controversial Gupta family had offered her a post as Public Enterprises minister.

ActionSA president, Herman Mashaba, extended condolences to the family on behalf of the organisation, describing her as a true patriot.