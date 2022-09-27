Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Tributes pour in after Cape Town woman was killed in a shark attack

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

Tributes continue to pour in for a 39-year-old Cape Town woman who was killed in a shark attack at Plettenberg Bay in the Southern Cape. Kimon Bisogno went out for an early morning swim on Central Beach on Sunday when she was attacked.

She was an active member of the community in Observatory and worked with organisations dealing with homeless people.

Her friends and family have expressed shock over the incident on social media.

The Bitou Municipality has closed beaches and continues to monitor the situation.

This is the second fatal shark attack in the area this year.

Plettenberg Bay beaches closed after fatal shark attack: 

Source: SABC news

Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.