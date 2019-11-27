Tributes pour in for a ‘man of the community’ Abubakr ‘Boebie’ Schloss

Share this article

















The passing of community activist, co-muathin at Masjidul Quds and businessman Abubakr ‘Boebie’ Schloss has saddened the Cape Town community. Schloss passed away on Tuesday while on Umrah with his mother, a few days after suffering a heart attack in the holy city of Madina. He was well known in the local soccer circuit, minstrel circles and community events.

It’s believed Schloss had undergone a triple by-pass operation on Sunday and from video’s posted online, seemed to be in a positive spirit. His wife Nadiema had flown to Madina shortly after news of his heart attack.

In a statement, Sataar Parker of Masjidul Quds expressed their sadness and shock at his passing, stating that he had been a dedicated member of the masjid. Salahtul Ghaib will be performed after Maghrib on Wednesday evening at the masjid.

Speaking to VOC, former professional soccer player, Edries Burton, a close friend of Schloss recalled their friendship over the years.

“I was fortunate starting out as a young player where our paths crossed…Since then he has been a close friend,” said Burton, a stalwart of the Santos Football Club. “He was deeply involved in the communities and the one thing I can definitely say is if you needed somebody in your corner, no matter for what, he would be your man. You could pick up the phone at any time of the day or night – even if it was to organise a pot of akhni for a function – Boebie would be your man. He was never scared to dirty his hands…”

Yusuf Gester from the Juvie Boys Entertainers in Mitchells Plain said he and Boebie were like brothers. Schloss and Gester are the founders of the popular minstrel group.

“If you needed to move a mountain you’d ask him,” said Gester. “It’s still unbelievable. He was a very loving person and everyone’s kids were his kids…” https://iono.fm/e/782150

Messages of condolences continue to stream in from various organisations.

Mawlid SA described Boebie as a man “full of energy, smiles and a big heart”. Mawlid SA said he had dedicated much of his time assisting with the logistical planning of the annual mass mawlid.

“The team of Mawlid SA recalls his last words to us as, ‘This is how Allah plans it. The operation is confirmed for Sunday inshallah. Make special special dua on the day of Mawlid inshallah. Love you all.”

Santos Football Club also paid their respects to the football fundi.

“We have just received the very sad news that our beloved Boebie Schloss a die-hard Santos man, has passed away. May Allah be pleased with him and grant him the highest place in Jannah inshallah. Our prayers are with his family in this time of bereavement. Boebie has passed away in the holy city Madina,” the club wrote on its Facebook page.

“Boebie Schloss… a kind, friendly, humble gentleman who always had good words to say. We ask Allah to grant him a high place in Jannah, to illuminate his Kabr with Nur and we ask Allah to forgive all his shortcomings and to put Sabr and Contentment in the heart of his wife and family and JBE family,” wrote the D6 Entertainers.

Thousands attended the janazah of the much-loved community person after Fajr in Masjidul Nabawi, Madina.

See via Facebook link below:



The janazah salaah of Abu Bakr Schloss took place after Salaatul fajr in Masjidul Nabawi, Madina this morning. Abu Bakr was buried thereafter in Jannatul Baqi. Many blessed members of Rasoolillah SAW’s family and Sahaba are buried in the Garden of Baqi. We pray for maghfirah for Abu Bakr and may his ultimate abode be in the gardens of Jannah Ameen. Posted by Voice of the Cape Radio – VOC on Wednesday, 27 November 2019

