Tributes pour in for confectionist pedestrian killed during alleged drag race in Bellville

Heartfelt tributes have continued to pour in for a well-known Capetonian pastry chef and confectionist, who was fatally wounded during an alleged drag race on Friday. According to information, Melyssa La Vita was allegedly hit by a driver at Sacks Circle in Bellville. La Vita ran her own business called “The Cake Fairy” and had a loyal customer base in several areas in the Western Cape. Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed a case of culpable homicide is under investigation after officials discovered the 30-year-old woman with severe head and leg injuries. The incident was one of 12 others reported on Cape Town’s roads this weekend, bringing the number of fatalities in the City to five. Rwexana says a 21-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the incident and is expected to appear in court once charged.
