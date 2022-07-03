Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Trio arrested in connection to murder of off-duty officer in Delft

Three suspects are expected to appear in court soon, after being busted in connection with the murder of an off-duty police officer in Delft on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut says the Gugulethu officer was gunned down and car-jacked in Delius Street, Delft South, at 3.30 am. The 31-year-old’s VW Touran was later discovered in Elsies River.

The trio, aged between 30 and 40, are due to face charges of murder and hijacking at the Blue Downs magistrate’s court.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

VOC


