Trio arrested in connection with hijacked car in Heideveld

Three suspects have been arrested in Heideveld by the Metro Police for being in possession of a hijacked car.
Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons says officers attached to the Special Operations Unit followed up on information of gang activities at a house in the area and searched the premises:
“The officers identified themselves and explained the reason for their presence. After permission was granted by the owner to search the premises, they encountered two male persons busy stripping a vehicle in the back yard.”
“Further investigation revealed the vehicle was hijacked in Athlone yesterday. Three suspects aged between 27 and 53 were arrested and detained at Manenberg Saps.”
