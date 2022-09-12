Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Trio wanted for triple murder arrested in CPT

Local, NewsNo Comments
Three men have been arrested in connection with a triple murder at Victoria Lodge informal settlement at Southfield in Cape Town in March.

Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, says the victims were all shot in the head.

He says the suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.

“The investigation was handed over to the Anti-Gang Unit detectives to pursue all avenues to bring the perpetrators of this gruesome murders to book. The detectives made a breakthrough in the case when they arrested three suspects aged 19, 29 and 42 in connection with the murders. The suspects are due to make a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates court n Monday to face the charges against them.”

Source: SABC news


