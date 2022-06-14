Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Truck protest on N3 brings traffic to a halt

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

It is unclear at this stage what the protest relates to. However according to SA Trucker, talk of a strike has been doing the rounds on social media for a few days.

The N3 Toll Concession’s Thania Dhoogra said they were informed about the blockade at about 6am on Tuesday morning.

“Traffic on the N3 Toll Route is currently obstructed near Makiti  – between Warden and Villiers in the Free State — by trucks blocking the road in both directions.

“Road users are warned to approach the area with caution.

“More information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.”

Dhoogra said police were at the scene.

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.