Trump rally shooting investigated as ‘assassination attempt’

The shooting of former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania is being investigated as an assassination attempt.

The shooter has reportedly been killed by secret service agents while a rally attendee was also killed, the circumstances of the latter unclear.

The Secret Service and the Trump campaign confirmed that the Republican-presumptive nominee for President was safe after he was escorted off stage with blood coming from his right ear.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said in a statement that he’d been briefed and expressed relief that Trump was safe and doing well.

Biden said there was no place for this kind of violence in America and called on the nation to unite in condemning it.

Words rang out across the political spectrum.

Former President Barack Obama and Speaker Mike Johnson expressed relief that Trump didn’t appear to be seriously injured.

The suspected shooter was “neutralized” on the roof of a building near the rally’s location. It’s unclear who the shooter was, their motive and the circumstances of the other deaths at the rally.

A Trump campaign spokesperson said the former President thanked law enforcement and first responders for their quick reaction, and that he was fine and being checked at a local medical facility.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday condemned a shooting during former U.S. President Donald Trump’s election rally.

During a news conference, Albanese wished Trump and his family well and said that regardless of one’s political views, “there is no place for the events we saw today.”

(Additional reporting by Reuters)

Source: SABC NEWS