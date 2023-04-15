Trump spends day in New York under questioning in state civil fraud case

Former US President Donald Trump returned to New York to answer questions under oath on Thursday in a $250 million business fraud lawsuit brought against him by the state attorney-general.

But the questioning took place behind closed doors, and Trump’s appearance for the civil case did not draw the kind of attention that his historic surrender on separate criminal charges did last week.

A smattering of protesters stood outside New York Attorney General Letitia James’ offices in lower Manhattan when Trump arrived for the deposition shortly before 10am local time, with one group carrying a banner reading, “No One Is Above the Law.” He did not leave until shortly after 6pm.

Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, was asked about his business practices, a person familiar with the matter said.

Unlike during questioning in August, Trump did answer questions on Thursday, the person said. The questions and answers will not be made public immediately.

In August, before the case was filed, Trump invoked his right against self-incrimination under the US Constitution’s Fifth Amendment more than 400 times. Legal experts say the attorney-general was also entitled to a deposition after the filing of the lawsuit.

When the case was filed in September, James accused Trump of a “staggering” financial fraud. The lawsuit claims Trump, three of his adult children and others participated in a decade-long scheme to manipulate property values and his net worth to obtain favourable loans and tax and insurance benefits.

A trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 2. Thursday’s deposition could be used to try to discredit any testimony Trump may give from the witness box, or be offered if he is unavailable.