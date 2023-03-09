Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

‘Trusted’ gardener accused of murdering a teacher in Cape Town may accept a plea deal

By Kouthar Sambo
According to News24, the Western Cape High Court heard on Wednesday that a “trusted” gardener may agree to take a plea deal for the murder of teacher Helga van Wyk at her Durbanville home.
 
The last-minute decision resulted in a deferral of the agreement’s finalization, therefore postponing it to 14 March.
 
On the evening of June 9, 2019, Van Wyk and her advocate husband Johann were relaxing at home when their dogs started barking. Johann let them out, but when they started barking, he pulled them back inside. Meanwhile, Van Wyk went to let them out once more when she was attacked and stabbed to death.
 
Furthermore, Johann rushed to investigate after hearing her cry, but was stabbed and left after having his smartphone, bank card, and PIN stolen. His attacker drove his Fortuner vehicle into a wall while attempting to steal it. However, Johann was able to make it to the hospital on his own.
Photo: Pixabay

