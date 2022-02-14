Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Tshegofatso Pule murder trial resumes on Monday

The defence  is on Monday expected to present its case in the murder trial of Tshegofatso Pule at the High Court in Johannesburg.

The matter was postponed on Thursday after the state closed its case with its last witness, police officer Aubrey Maimela, who testified about the WhatsApp messages retrieved on two phones belonging to Ntuthuko Shoba.

Shoba is facing murder, conspiracy to murder and defeating the ends of justice charges.

Maimela did not divulge the content of the WhatsApp messages.

However, cross-examination by defence lawyer Norman Makhubela revealed that the messages showed that Shoba and Pule’s relationship was not healthy.

The defence asked for permission to call two of the state witnesses that were on the list, but were never called.

The defence also indicated that it was still exploring other options, which included asking for a discharge of the accused.

Source: SABC News

