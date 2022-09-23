Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Tucker,Simmonds win top awards as WPCA celebrate 2021/2022 season

Six Gun Grill WP cricketers Delmari Tucker and Kyle Simmonds were the big winners on a special night as the Western Province Cricket Association celebrated their 2021/2022 end of season Awards function.

The glitzy event was held in the new Multipurpose Hall in the new business precinct at Six Gun Grill Newlands where all the amateur and professional awards were handed out.

All the respective league and competition winners in WP Club Cricket were celebrated whilst Durbanville Cricket Club was awarded the prestigious WPCA Club of the Year.

Six Gun Grill WP Women’s Coach Claire Terblanche was named as the WPCA Coach of the Year after she led her young team to the CSA T20 title. That same team won the Team of the Year Award, with Captain Leah Jones collecting the award before being joined by the rest of her team-mates on stage.

In her personal capacity, Jones was announced as the Six Gun Grill WP Women’s 1 Day Player of the Year, whilst Kayla Reyneke was named as the Young Player of the Year and Faye Tunnicliffe won the T20 Player of the Year.

It was then the Delmari Tucker show as she walked away with the Women’s Players’ Player of the Year and the most prestigious award in WP Women’s Cricket, the Six Gun Grill WP Women Player of the Year.

On the professional men’s side, batter Jonathan Bird was awarded for his breakout season when he was named as the Six Gun Grill WP Men’s Young Player of the Year, whilst leg-spinner Junaid Dawood was rewarded for his performances in T20 Cricket with the T20 Player of the Year Award. Tshepo Moreki won the 1 Day Cup Player of the Year trophy for his efforts with the ball in last season’s competition.

Like Tucker earlier on in the evening, all eyes then proceeded to fall onto Six Gun Grill WP all-rounder Kyle Simmonds who was named as the 4 Day Player of the Year for his all-round exploits in first-class cricket and then he was awarded the Players’ Player of the Year before being called up for one final time for the evening as he was presented with the big award, the Six Gun Grill WP Player of the Year Award. Quite the way to cap off an incredible first season with his new franchise.

WPCA Award Winners: 2021/2022 Season:

Third Division C Winners Blue Bells CC
Third Division B Winners Fortinet Pinelands CC
Third Division A Winners Durbanville CC
Reserve G League Winners Brackenfell CC
Reserve F League Winners Green Point CC
Reserve E League Winners Hottentots Holland CC
Reserve D League Winners Wynberg CC
Reserve C League Winners Western Province CC
Reserve B League Winners Avendale CC
Reserve A League Winners Claremont CC
Second Division League Winners Bergvliet CC
First Division D League Winners Fishrite Hanover Park CC
First Division C League Winners Blue Bell’s CC
First Division B League Winners Avendale CC
First Division A League Winners Kraaifontein CC
Premier League Winners Durbanville CC
Women’s Premier League Winners Old Mutual Sports Club
Sunfoil Women’s Premier League AMA20 Winner Old Mutual Sports Club & Tygerberg
Women’s First Division A League Winners Northern Goodwood CC
Sunfoil First Division D AMA20 Winner Peninsula CC
Sunfoil First Division C AMA20 Winner Somerset West CC
Sunfoil First Division B AMA20 Winner Edgemead CC
Sunfoil First Division A AMA20 Winner Tygerberg CC
Premier League AMA20 Winner Hollywood Bets Bellville CC
CSA Blue Flag Status 2019/2020 UWC CC
CSA Blue Flag Status 2019/2020 Tygerberg CC
CSA Blue Flag Status 2021/2022 Victoria CC
CSA Blue Flag Status 2021/2022 Rylands CC
WPCA Club Cricket Most Sporting Team Blue Bells CC
WPCA Club Cricket Best Fielding Team Durbanville CC
WPCA Deaf Cricket Player of the Year Ruan du Plessis
WPCA Mini Cricket Coordinator of the Year Berenice Fester
WPCA Umpire of the Year Armeen Behardien
WPCA Scorer of the Year Lee-Anne Muller
WP u16 Girls Player of the Year Ashline Titus
WP u16 Boys Player of the Year Giyan Sulcas
WP u19 Girls Player of the Year Anri Grobbelaar
WP u19 Boys Player of the Year Meeka-eel Prince
WPCA Academy Player of the Year Sisonke Mazele
WPCA Colts Player of the Year Reeve Cyster
WPCA Coach of the Year Claire Terblanche
Six Gun Grill WP Women’s Young Player of the Year Kayla Reyneke
Six Gun Grill WP Women’s 1 Day Cup Player of the Year Leah Jones
Six Gun Grill WP Women’s T20 Player of the Year Faye Tunnicliffe
Six Gun Grill WP Women’s Players’ Player of the Year Delmari Tucker
Six Gun Grill WP Women’s Player of the Year Delmari Tucker
WPCA Club of the Year Durbanville CC
WPCA Team of the Year WP Provincial Women’s Team
Six Gun Grill WP Men’s Young Player of the Year Jonathan Bird
Six Gun Grill WP Blitz T20 Player of the Year Junaid Dawood
Six Gun Grill WP Men’s 50 Over Player of the Year Tshepo Moreki
Six Gun Grill WP Men’s 4 Day Player of the Year Kyle Simmonds
Six Gun Grill WP Men’s Players’ Player of the Year Kyle Simmonds
Six Gun Grill WP Men’s Player of the Year Kyle Simmonds

Photo supplied : ( Left to right) Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Simmonds, Salieg Nackerdien


