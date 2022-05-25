Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Tunisia General Labour Union refuses to participate in a dialogue proposed by Saied

International, NewsNo Comments
Tunisian General Labour Union UGTT (the largest and most prominent trade union organisation) announced, on Monday, its refusal to participate in a national dialogue called by President Kais Saied.

After a meeting of its administrative body (its highest authority), the UGTT said, in a concluding statement, that it refuses to participate in the dialogue “under the format announced in the (presidential) decree.”

It considered that the dialogue called by President Saied, according to the format included in Decree No. 30 issued last Friday “is unable to save the country from its crisis.”

On Friday, Saied announced the creation of a committee to prepare a constitution revision for the “new republic” through a “national dialogue”, from which he excluded political parties.

The UGTT stressed that the establishment of the National Consultative Commission to form the New Republic “is not emanated from prior consultation or agreement and does not live up to national aspirations.”

The UGTT expressed, at the same time, its refusal to “go back before 25 July 2021”.

Since 25 July, 2021, Tunisia has suffered a severe political crisis when Saied imposed exceptional measures, including dismissing the government, dissolving the parliament and the Supreme Judicial Council, issuing legislation by presidential decrees and setting an early date for the parliamentary elections next 17 December.

Saied decided to hold a referendum on 25 July on constitutional amendments that are under preparation, and he also granted himself the right to appoint three of the seven members of the Independent High Authority for Elections, including its president.

Tunisian forces consider these measures as a “coup against the Constitution”, while other forces see them as a “correction of the course of the 2011 revolution”, which toppled the former President, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali (1987-2011). Meanwhile, Saied says that his measures are “measures under the provisions of the Constitution, to protect the country from imminent danger.”

Source: Middle East Monitor


