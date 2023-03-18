Tunisia interior minister resigns

Share this article

Tunisian Minister of Interior Taoufik Charfeddine announced his resignation from his position on Friday evening with the approval of President Kais Saied.

This came in a media statement by the minister, broadcast by Ibtissama FM radio station on Friday evening.

“This is my last statement as a minister of interior. Trust brought me to the Ministry of the Interior, which was a great honour from the president, and it was also not an easy responsibility,” the minister expressed.

Charfeddine continued: “I had to be a saint at times and a monk at other times, and a soldier who often does not take off his military uniform. The trust also prompted me now to take off the uniform of the Ministry of Interior after receiving permission from the president of the republic.”

He attributed his decision to: “Family and personal reasons… I have to take care of my son after the death of my wife (in June 2022).”

Charfeddine, 54, is a lawyer who studied at the Faculty of Law and Economic Sciences in the early 1990s at the University of Tunis, where President Saied was an assistant professor of constitutional law.

Charfeddine previously assumed the position of minister of interior in the government of Hichem Mechichi between 2 September, 2020, and 5 January, 2021. He was dismissed and returned to his position within Najla Bouden’s government on 29 September, 2021, until his resignation yesterday.

Source: Middle East Monitor