From the news desk

Tunisia judiciary considers request for the release of 'conspiracy' detainees

The indictment department of the Tunis Court of Appeal will consider the defence team’s request to release the detainees in what is known as the “conspiracy against state security” file. Lawyer Samir Dilou said that a decision would be issued either to accept the request to release the accused or to reject it, but he downplayed the likelihood of a positive response and their release. The defence team had submitted requests for the release of the detainees more than a week ago, but all were rejected, prompting the appeal. The “conspiracy” file led to the arrest of a number of officials including first-line leaders from the National Salvation Front including Jowhar Ben Mubarak, Shaima Issa and Radha Belhaj.

The Secretary-General of the Republican Party, Issam Chebbi, politicians Abdel Hamid Jelassi and Ghazi Chaouachi, activist Khiyam Al-Turki, businessman Kamal Al-Latif, and owner of a private radio station, Nour Al-Din Boutar, were also arrested.

Judge Ahmed Souab described the “conspiracy against state security” file as empty because it does not include recordings or seizures.

Source: Middle East Monitor


