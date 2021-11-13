Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Turkey extends detention of 2 Israelis over espionage claims

International, NewsNo Comments
A Turkish court on Friday ruled to extend the detention to 20 days of two Israelis over claims of espionage, Israeli media reported.

Ynet News revealed that the detention was extended by the request of the Turkish Secret Service.

The two Israelis are a married couple in their 40s who have been recently detained in Istanbul after taking pictures of the presidential palace where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan resides.

Anadolu Agency reported that a Turkish citizen was also detained along with the two Israelis.

They were formally arrested pending trial for “political and military espionage” by an Istanbul court, Anadolu Agency disclosed.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid denied that the couple works for an Israeli agency, according to a statement published by Israeli media.

Lapid also said his department has been in regular contact with the two Israelis and is organising their release.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz identified the couple as Natalie and Mordi Oknin.

“Their crime lies in having photographed Erdogan’s palace during an innocent trip,” The Jerusalem Post reported their lawyer Nir Jaslowitz stating.

Source: Middle East Monitor


