Turkey sends aid to SA in time of need

Turkey, at the personal behest of their president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has sent a container load of medical supplies to counter the current Covid-19 pandemic as local fatalities edge past 100.

Earlier this week, the Turkish Co-operation and Co-ordination Agency (TIKA) distributed 10,000 N95 medical masks to the Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville, Pretoria.

Included in the recent aid package are PPE suits and vital equipment, as well as a disinfectant booth.

In a personal letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, President Erdogan saluted South Africa’s “effective measures” to curb and deal with the pandemic. Expressing his solidarity, Erdogan offered his condolences to bereaved families and their relatives, and his best wishes to the people of South Africa.

He added that predictions indicating the pandemic may have a more profound impact in Africa were “worrisome”.

“In the face of this situation, Turkey will always stand by Africa in the determined fight against the pandemic in terms of experience sharing and medical supplies.

“I am certain that the effective measures you have taken since the beginning of the pandemic will contribute towards overcoming this crisis with the least possible loss.

“I wish every success firstly to the (South African) healthcare personnel and to all those who are exerting tremendous efforts to get over this challenging period; and I hope the medical supplies we dispatch today will support your efforts in your fight against the pandemic,” he said.

Turkish Ambassador, Elif Comuglu Ulgen, praised South Africa for doing its best to combat Covid-19, saying it was one of the countries that implemented the fastest and most effective measures to combat the virus.

She said that Turkey, showing a spirit of solidarity and co-operation, had become the third biggest supplier of medical aid in the world and was already the world’s biggest provider of humanitarian aid.

