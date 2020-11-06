Turkey transfers conjoined twins from Syria’s Afrin to separate them

Share this article

















Turkey has transferred conjoined twins from the Syrian town of Afrin to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk University Hospital in the Hatay province of southern Turkey to separate them, Anadolu Agency reported.

The agency disclosed that the Syrian babies were born eight days ago in Afrin, weighing 4.2 kilograms, adding that a Turkish ambulance transferred the babies on Wednesday through the Olive Branch border crossing in the Kumlu area of Hatay province.

The agency quoted paediatrician Israa Yazarli at Mustafa Kemal Ataturk University Hospital stating that the twins were born via caesarean section and are conjoined at the abdomen.

Yazarli added that each of the babies has two feet, one hand each and that many of their internal organs are conjoined.

Source: Middle East Monitor