From the news desk

Turkey’s opposition alliance fractures over the presidential candidate

By Kouthar Sambo

Ahead of crucial elections, Turkey’s political opposition has divided, with the nationalist IYI Party, announcing on Friday that it will put up its own presidential candidate.

Head of the IYI Party, Meral Aksener declared during a press conference that the Table of Six opposition coalition, which aims to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on 14 May, no longer reflected the desire of the people.

The mayors of Istanbul and Ankara were suggested as presidential candidates by the IYI Party, according to Aksener, while the other five parties declined.

The largest opposition party’s leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is the preferred candidate for the other parties.

Aksener urged fellow CHP members Mansur Yavas of Ankara, and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, to carry out their duties, which was likely taken as an encouragement for her to run for office.

This is still a developing story…

Photo: Pexels


